In the context of concern for the safety of society and to limit the speed of the spread of the Coronavirus “Covid-19”, and in conjunction with the current conditions and to limit gatherings that would increase the speed of the spread of the virus, the Department of Economic Development in Ajman announces the new guidelines and protocols in the Emirate of Ajman, where It included adjusting the working hours of cafes, snack shops, “cafeterias”, and restaurants and the like, to close at twelve o’clock in the middle of the night, in addition to reducing the capacity for providing services within the premises of those facilities to become only 50% of customers, with the need to emphasize The commitment of employees and customers to the previously approved precautionary measures and measures, especially the obligation to wear masks, and the social distancing distances are two meters from all directions.

The new guidelines and protocols also included each of the wedding and event halls and halls, provided that participation in weddings and events is limited to only 50 people and a maximum, with the need to continue to apply all the conditions, measures and precautionary measures announced and circulated previously.

The department calls on the investors who own these facilities to verify the implementation of all precautionary measures and requirements that were previously circulated, in addition to the necessity of verifying the commitment of visitors and users of those facilities to the precautionary measures.

The department notes the intensification of field inspection visits to all activities operating in the emirate with the aim of verifying compliance with the guidelines, protocols, and precautionary measures and measures. Violators will be dealt with firmly to ensure the safety of members of society. “We commit ourselves to victory.”





