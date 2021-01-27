The Supreme Committee for Crisis and Disaster Management in Dubai has approved some amendments to travel protocols, to take effect from next Sunday, to ensure the safety of travelers.

The new amendments included requirements for travelers coming to and departing from Dubai, as it required citizens arriving through the emirate’s air, sea and land ports to conduct an examination only upon coming to Dubai, regardless of destination. As for residents, citizens of Gulf countries and tourists, a pre-examination before coming to Dubai will be mandatory, regardless of the destination. They will also have to conduct another examination at Dubai airports for those coming from specific countries, according to the epidemiological situation in them. The committee decided to reduce the validity of the PCR examination period to 72 hours from 96 hours.

As for passengers departing through the air, sea and land ports of the Emirate of Dubai, they will have – according to the new amendments – to provide a rapid examination (Rapid PCR), or a rapid antibody test (Rapid Ag), while they are at the airport, for those departing to countries that require this type From the examination.

The committee explained that the adoption of these measures comes within the framework of the continuous updating of the preventive protocols and precautionary measures followed in Dubai and the UAE in general, in light of the results of continuous monitoring of developments in the local, regional and global situation in relation to the emerging Corona virus, adapting to the new reality, and ensuring the return of activities to normal. gradually.





