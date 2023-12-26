The Executive Council of the Government of Dubai issued a decision to introduce amendments to some provisions related to approving financial allocations for Dubai Government employees, most notably that the salary of a citizen employee who holds a university degree should not be less than 18 thousand dirhams.

The Dubai Government Human Resources Department, in coordination with the Department of Finance, will adjust the salaries of university citizen employees in accordance with this decision.

According to Executive Council Resolution No. 109 of 2023, amending some provisions of Executive Council Resolution No. 6 of 2020, approving financial allocations for Dubai government employees, a citizen employee who holds a university degree not less than a bachelor’s degree or its equivalent is granted a total salary. Not less than 18 thousand dirhams per month, even if the scientific specialization of the degree is not related to the job he holds.

The Department shall coordinate with the Department of Finance to amend the total salaries of national employees who hold university degrees not less than a bachelor’s degree or its equivalent, and who continue in service, provided that the total salaries are amended as of the effective date of the decision.

The decision specified clear criteria for determining the total salary due upon appointment, so that the new employee is entitled to the beginning of the financial salary for the job category of the job grade to which he is appointed, and the department may grant him a financial increase not exceeding 20%, from the beginning of the financial salary for the position, in the event that he possesses competencies, job skills, and academic qualifications. And experience exceeding what is required to fill the position.

The decision stated that the department may also grant the employee a financial increase not exceeding 30% of the starting financial salary for the job to which he is appointed according to specific conditions, most notably that the job be among the pivotal or specialized jobs, that the job to be appointed to be within the 12th grade or above, and that the employee possess the competencies. Functional skills, qualifications, and academic experience exceed what is required to fill the position, and that the end of the financial salary for the job grade to which he is appointed must not exceed the end of the financial salary for which he is appointed, and that the position to which he is appointed has been evaluated by the department and is among the vacant positions approved within its annual budget.