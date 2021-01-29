The legislative amendments issued by His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, in the Personal Status Law, which entered into force, cannot be viewed in isolation from the noble purposes that the amendment carries in its essence, which is to support the community security system, through the governorate. The family entity with all its components.

And because the formulation and development of policies and legislation is an important tool of justice, and a feature of nations that are in harmony with themselves, the Emirati legislator has been keen to keep pace with global developments and changing circumstances, in order to meet and take into account the rights of more than 200 diverse nationalities residing in the state.

In view of the amendments introduced by the legislator to the Personal Status Law, it is possible to assert its importance and role in preserving the family and its stability according to the language of numbers, as the Sharia courts at the state level witnessed a significant decline in the numbers of divorce cases, compared to previous years as an inevitable result of those amendments that obligate the plaintiff of the spouses Whoever asks for a separation of the damage is to submit unquestioned evidence of the occurrence of the damage.

The statistics issued by the Ministry of Justice, Dubai Statistics Center, and the specialized authorities at the state level recorded a significant decline in divorce cases in Sharjah, Ajman, Umm Al-Quwain and Fujairah, during the years from 2017 to 2020.

The figures show a decline in the number of cases by 17.9%, from 735 divorces in 2019 to 618 last year, and a 27% decline in divorce cases among citizens in the Emirate of Dubai, from 397 in 2019 to 289 in 2020.

By reviewing these statistics, we can confirm the awareness of the Emirati legislator, who does not stop at establishing the law, but continues to review it, and note its effects on the societal scene, especially those laws and legislations that concern families, as they are the pillar of society, its growth, stability and prosperity.

The inclusion of a subject in the school curriculum on the sanctity of the marital relationship and the importance of family bonding for high school students is a pioneering step that contributes to consolidating the building of the family and strengthening the cohesion of its members through communication and constructive dialogue, and achieving a stronger bond that naturally leads to more respect and understanding.

In the final conclusion, we find that the efforts made by the state and the conscious awareness of the Emirati legislator that is keeping pace with developments by adding, canceling, or amending texts and legislations, bring good to society, and inevitably lead it to achieve what it aspires to, and reinforce the state’s position as a land of tolerance and an incubator for humanity According to a principle that prevails with justice, based on protecting the rights of individuals, as they are the primary engine for development and prosperity.





