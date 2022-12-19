Amendments to the draft law on restrictions for Russians who have left have been prepared

Amendments have been prepared that prohibit tax non-residents of Russia from entering into employment contracts for remote work in a number of specialties, writes TASS with reference to the words of Andrei Isaev, deputy head of the United Russia faction in the State Duma.

The list of professions whose representatives will not be able to enter into an agreement on remote work while abroad will be determined by the government. According to Isaev, this will be a separate bill that will amend the Russian Labor Code.

The fact that in the near future the State Duma will submit a bill providing for restrictions on remote work for Russians who have left the country was announced on December 24 by one of the authors of the document, Senator Andrey Klishas.

Before that he saidthat the authorities can develop measures that “make being abroad less comfortable” for citizens who left Russia after the start of mobilization.

According to Klishas, ​​the opportunity to work for Russian companies from abroad should be limited in “sensitive areas” of the economy, such as transport security and the public sector.