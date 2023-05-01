More than 90% of those who voted in the referendum in Uzbekistan supported the amendments to the country’s constitution. This was announced on May 1 by the chairman of the CEC of the republic, Zainiddin Nizamkhodzhaev.

“According to preliminary data, 90.21% of citizens voted in favor, 9.35% voted against, 0.49% of the ballots were corrupted and invalidated,” he said at a briefing.

The preliminary turnout was 84.54%. More than 16.6 million people out of more than 19 million citizens took part in the referendum.

On the eve of the CEC of Uzbekistan announced the constitutional referendum held. In accordance with the law, a decision is considered adopted if it is supported by more than 50% of the voters included in the voting lists.

The referendum on the draft law on the country’s constitution in a new edition was held in accordance with the decision, which was approved in mid-March by the Senate (upper house of parliament) of Uzbekistan.

In total, 27 articles are planned to be introduced into the new edition of the country’s basic law. Among the main amendments are the extension of the presidential term from five to seven years, the reduction in the number of senators from 100 to 65, the ban on the death penalty and the extradition of a citizen of the country to a foreign state.

The current constitution of Uzbekistan was adopted in 1992. During this time, amendments were made to it 15 times.