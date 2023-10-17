The Ministry of Health and Community Protection revealed new amendments to the Medical Assisted Reproductive Law, most notably allowing each emirate to regulate this process under its own local legislation. It also set controls and requirements for the practice of medical assisted reproductive techniques.

According to the new law, there are conditions and controls for the practice of medical assisted reproductive techniques, which are that the assisted reproductive technique must be the most medically appropriate method for procreation, after it is proven that pregnancy cannot be achieved naturally, and that the spouses must submit an official document certified by the competent authority proving the continuation of the marital relationship. Between them, it is also necessary that the spouses agree in writing to the use of medical assisted reproductive technology, and provide a certificate from a specialized physician that there is no danger to the life of the wife or the fetus, or serious harm to their health within the medically recognized scope, and that the implementation is carried out by licensed doctors. In this area.

The conditions also include that the couple be provided with a detailed explanation of the chosen medical assisted reproductive technology, the stages of performing the procedure and its negative repercussions or possible complications, in addition to the financial cost and the realistic pregnancy rate for similar cases at the center.

The same, as well as that the fertilization and implantation process is performed in the presence of the spouses.

Law No. 17 of 2023 amending some provisions of Federal Law No. 7 of 2019 regarding medical assistance in reproduction, which was recently issued and published on the official website of the Ministry, stated that it allows each emirate to regulate medical assistance in reproduction according to its own local legislation, and in this In this case, the provisions of this law shall apply to matters for which there is no special provision in local legislation.

The law affirmed that medical assisted reproductive techniques are determined by a decision of the Minister of Health and Community Protection, after coordination with the heads of local health authorities, and health authorities may add any other new techniques, taking into account the conditions and controls stipulated in this law, and stressed that in all cases it is prohibited to use them. Medical assisted reproductive techniques in centers other than licensed centers.

The new law prohibits centers, while practicing medical assistance in procreation, from performing insemination between a sperm taken from the husband and an egg taken from someone other than his wife, and performing insemination between an egg taken from the wife and a sperm taken from someone other than her husband, and any other case determined by a decision of the Council of Ministers.

The law permits the fertilization of a number of eggs sufficient for implantation more than once, in accordance with the conditions and controls specified by the executive regulations of this law. The law also permits the preservation of fertilized eggs so that the number required for transplantation can be withdrawn from them when needed, for a period of five years, extendable for similar periods based on a written request. It is submitted by both spouses. The centers must also take the maximum possible medical or other measures to prevent the eggs from mixing with others, or using them in a manner that conflicts with the provisions of this law, its executive regulations, and the decisions issued in implementation thereof.

The law confirms that when there is no need for the remaining fertilized eggs or there is a legal or medical impediment that prevents their implantation, these fertilized eggs are left without medical care until they are destroyed naturally, unless the spouses request otherwise.

The law specifies conditions and controls related to performing medical assisted reproductive techniques. When performing any medical assisted reproductive technique, one must adhere to the controls and conditions specified by the executive regulations of this law and the decisions issued by the Minister of Health and Community Protection and the health authority. These controls are represented by adherence to the number of eggs. The fertilized egg that has been implanted, the preservation of the fertilized and unfertilized eggs and frozen sperm for future procreation, the consent of the spouses to preserve the frozen fertilized eggs, the approval of the concerned parties to preserve the unfertilized eggs or frozen sperm and notifying the health authority of this.

The new law specifies cases of destruction of fertilized eggs that have not been implanted, which include the death of one of the spouses, the end of the marital relationship, the submission of a destruction request by the spouses, and the expiration of the preservation period without requesting an extension, while unfertilized eggs and frozen sperm must be destroyed, in the case of the death of the concerned parties, and submission of A request for destruction from the concerned parties, and the end of the preservation period without requesting an extension.

