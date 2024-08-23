Formula suggested by the government allows expansion of discretionary expenses, linked to amendments, of 2.5% per year above inflation

The president’s government Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT) and Congress are negotiating to link the payment of amendments to the fiscal framework rule related to discretionary (non-mandatory) spending. The rule allows for an annual increase of 2.5% in these expenses above inflation. Under this model, suggested by Planalto, the transfer of resources to congressmen may vary and, eventually, be greater than in previous years.

At the meeting with members of the Three Powers on Tuesday (August 20, 2024), it was decided that the Executive and Legislative branches should adjust the link between the amendments and net current revenue, so that they do not grow at a rate greater than the increase in total discretionary expenses. However, if the framework rule is adopted as a “lock”, the payment of the amendments may be higher than that stipulated in the agreement.

Members of the government and Congress have argued that the solution to provide greater transparency and traceability to amendments should be implemented via a Proposed Amendment to the Constitution (PEC). The new rules must be published by August 30.

The deputy Julio Arcoverde (PP-PI), president of CMO (Joint Committee on Plans, Public Budgets and Oversight) stated that the terms will be defined next week. A meeting of the committee was called for next Tuesday (August 27), at 2:30 pm, to reach a resolution on the matter.

Members of the Three Powers met on Tuesday (20.Aug) and reached an agreement to maintain the mandatory amendments (those that he is obliged to pay), as long as mechanisms are created to provide greater transparency and traceability to the destination of the resources sent to congressmen.

As the statement of the agreement indicates the link between the amendments and discretionary spending (those that are not committed to salaries and other obligations), some doubts remain. For example, if the limit of the amendments would be the current percentage, in case discretionary spending were to fall, if the amendments would fall together and how it would work with committee amendments.

Under current rules, the Executive must submit the Budget with space for mandatory amendments. Individual amendments correspond to 2% of net revenue, while 1% is for group amendments.

In 2014, amendments represented 0.1% of discretionary spending. This year, they represented 24.2% through July.