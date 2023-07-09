Text extends the validity of current agreements with Caixa Econômica and resolves controversies present in federal regulations

The National Congress enacted on Wednesday (July 5.2023) the amendment to the Constitution that extends the validity of contracts of current lottery agents with Caixa Econômica Federal (EC 129). The text resolves controversies present in federal regulations.

A Law 8987 of 1995 deals with the concession and permission regime for the provision of public services provided for in the Constitution and determined the extinction of lottery grants made without bidding. But Law 13,177, of 2015granted validity of 20 years, starting in 2013, to lottery service contracts granted for an indefinite period.

The measure had been questioned by the PGR (Attorney General of the Republic), which filed a direct action of unconstitutionality in the STF (Federal Supreme Court).

The amendment to the Constitution indistinctly benefits both lottery agents who operate under the permission regime, who won bids organized by Caixa Econômica Federal, and those who were only accredited. The text does not specify the term for the additional validity of the contracts.

Prior to 1988, contracts were signed without the need for bidding and for an indefinite period. The new Constitution began to require a bidding process, but without establishing transition rules, which created legal uncertainty for the sector.

Author of the original proposal (PEC 142/15), O Deputy Fausto Pinato (PP-SP) highlighted the objective of putting an end to legal challenges that have been hindering the operation of lottery shops and the provision of services to the population.

“It aims at the legal security of lotteries, which provide a great social service in places where banks do not reach, in slums, in small villages. They serve the poor and the rich with great respect, providing a great social and economic service”he says.

The President of the National Congress, Senator Rodrigo Pachecorecalled the historic role played by lottery companies in Brazil since 1784, when the 1st branch was opened in what was then Vila Rica, now Ouro Preto (MG).

Today, they have become important agencies, which, in addition to fueling the dream of lottery prizes, are spaces for paying bills and obtaining credit for the population that does not have a bank account.

Pacheco cited data from 2022, when Caixa Econômica Federal’s lotteries passed on BRL 10.9 billion in socioeconomic benefits in the areas of education, health, culture, social security, sports and public safety.

“They are fundamental for the maintenance of public policies, with a strong role as a paying agent for federal government social programs, such as Bolsa Família”.

Coordinator of the Parliamentary Front in Defense of Lotteries, the Deputy Weliton Prado (Solidariedade-MG) presented other numbers that reinforce the importance of the sector.

“There are more than 13,300 lottery stations and more than 70,000 jobs. More than 100 million people spend every month at a Caixa Econômica Federal branch. Banks no longer want to serve – only virtually. Lotteries answer. I say that lottery vendors build citizenship and dreams, but they face extreme difficulties”he stated.

