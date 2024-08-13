The UAE government has issued a federal decree-law amending some provisions of the federal decree-law on support workers, with the aim of enhancing the rights of parties to labour relations and facilitating and accelerating dispute settlement procedures.

The new decree-law includes amending the court to which the lawsuit related to domestic workers is brought, so that it will be the competent court of first instance instead of the court of appeal referred to in the current decree-law. The courts of appeal must refer any requests, disputes and grievances they have to the courts of first instance, in the condition they are in, without fees, with the exception of disputes that have been adjudicated or reserved for the issuance of a judgment.

The law obliges the employer, the domestic worker, and the domestic worker recruitment office, if a dispute arises between any two parties and they fail to settle it amicably, to refer it to the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation. To this end, the Ministry may take whatever it deems appropriate to settle the dispute amicably, in accordance with the procedures stipulated in the executive regulations of the law and the decisions in force. If an amicable settlement is not possible within the period specified in the executive regulations, the Ministry shall refer the dispute to the competent court of first instance. The referral shall be accompanied by a memorandum containing a summary of the dispute, the arguments of the two parties, and the Ministry’s recommendation.

The Ministry shall resolve the dispute submitted to it whenever the value of the claim in dispute does not exceed AED 50,000, or whenever the dispute is regarding the failure of either party to abide by the amicable settlement decision previously issued on the subject by the Ministry, regardless of the value of the claim. The Ministry’s decision to resolve the dispute shall have the force of an executive instrument and shall be stamped with the executive formula in accordance with the usual procedures. Any party to the dispute may file a lawsuit before the competent primary court to consider the subject of the dispute within (15) working days from the date of notification of the decision or announcement of it. The ruling issued by the competent primary court on the subject of the dispute shall be final, and filing the lawsuit shall result in the suspension of the implementation of the Ministry’s decision.