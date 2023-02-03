Prerogative would no longer be of the Treasury, with a triple list and sabatins; proposal is from the Parliamentary Front for Entrepreneurship

The FPE (Parliamentary Front for Entrepreneurship) presented this Friday (3.Feb.2023) an amendment to oblige the nominations of the Carf (Administrative Council of Tax Appeals) have the authorization of the National Congress. Here’s the full of the communiqué (18 KB).

The proposal was presented at the MP (provisional measure) that establishes the casting vote in CARF, which is a way to break the tie in administrative tax disputes. The Minister of Finance, Fernando Haddaddefends the changes, but the FPE criticizes.

According to the communiqué from the front, the approval of the names of CARF advisors in Congress seeks to provide more transparency to the choice of nominees. The amendment also defines that nominations would no longer be a prerogative of the Ministry of Finance/ There would be a triple list for choosing nominees.

If the amendment is accepted in the text and the provisional measure approved, the chairman of the CFT (Finance and Taxation Commission) of the Chamber will choose one of the names on the list. The person will be questioned in a single session of the collegiate on a terminating basis. If approved, it will go to the Senate for consideration by the CAE (Commission on Economic Affairs) in the Senate.

“The nomination, in the current form, does not serve the sovereign interest of Brazilian society, as it concentrates too much power in the choices of these directors in the hands of the Federal Revenue Service and the Executive Branch”, says the justification for the amendment.