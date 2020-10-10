The federal government wanted to make Hartz IV for EU citizens in need of protection subject to the approval of the immigration authorities. The Bundestag rejects this.

BERLIN taz | The Bundestag has rejected a more difficult access for EU citizens in need of protection to Hartz IV benefits. A corresponding passage in the federal government’s draft law amending the EU law on freedom of movement has been deleted. Ultimately, all parliamentary groups campaigned for this – except for the AfD.

The free movement of EU citizens is an important part of the internal market. EU citizens can freely settle in other countries to work, study or complete an apprenticeship. The receipt of social benefits does not generally rule out freedom of movement.

EU citizens living in Germany can receive Hartz IV if they have already worked here for a year before. Or they can top up their income with Hartz IV if the salary as an employee or the income as a self-employed person is insufficient. However, according to German law, there is no entitlement to Hartz IV if someone enters to look for work or if someone is here without reference to the labor market or training.

However, the social courts have repeatedly awarded Hartz IV benefits in such cases if the protection of marriage and family requires it or because there are other humanitarian reasons. In a landmark ruling from 2013, the Federal Social Court decided that the social authorities would then have to “fictitiously” examine whether there was any other right of residence. A typical example are unmarried couples in whom one partner cannot work because of pregnancy or the care of young children. The examination of the right of residence is considered “fictitious” because the social authorities and the social courts are actually not responsible for this and therefore cannot issue a written residence permit.

Now the federal government wanted to abolish this fictitious examination of the right of residence. Hartz IV should only exist in such constellations if a real residence permit from the responsible immigration authority is available. The federal government evidently feared that the social authorities were too generous.

In an expert hearing on Monday, however, most experts criticized the government’s plan. The parallel responsibility of social and immigration authorities is too complicated for the EU citizens concerned. In addition, the immigration authorities are often too restrictive or they do not understand the whole constellation at all. Without Hartz IV, EU citizens in need of protection could then face impoverishment and even homelessness.

The warnings had an effect. After the hearing, the coalition factions of the CDU / CSU and SPD waived the tightening. Left, Greens and FDP supported this on Wednesday in the interior committee. On Friday, the amendment to the EU law on freedom of movement was finally debated and decided in the plenary session of the Bundestag.

“We have abolished the abolition”, cheered the SPD member Sylvia Lehmann on Friday at the final reading in the Bundestag. Left MP Ulla Jelpke also welcomed the fact that the “extremely unsocial” plan was “withdrawn at the last second”. Jelpke had been particularly strong in advocating a change in the bill. Even the CDU / CSU voted in favor of deleting the government proposal without replacement. The CDU MP Detlef Seif justified it like this: Because the fictitious examination of the residence by social authorities makes sense, it must be legally specified. The right place is then not the EU law on freedom of movement, but social law.

Right of residence for Britons

The main reason for the change to the EU law on freedom of movement that has now been adopted was Brexit. Almost 100,000 British people live in Germany who threatened to lose their right of residence after the UK left the EU. You should now automatically receive a new right of residence in Germany and do not even have to submit an application for this. “This is about convinced Europeans,” said CDU man Seif, “we must not hold them in kin for the great historical mistake of Brexit.”