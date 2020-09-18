BERLIN (dpa-AFX) – New rules for the disposal companies and a slightly higher collection rate: The Bundestag has decided to reform the Battery Act. With this, the parliamentarians on Thursday in Berlin mainly regulated the competition between the take-back systems. The Federal Council also has to agree. The collection rate for batteries will be increased from 45 to 50 percent – but in practice it was recently a good 52 percent. There were additional demands from the opposition, for example for a deposit system, new rules for the return of e-bike batteries, higher collection rates or to prevent fires. / Ted / DP / fba