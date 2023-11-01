Information contained in a Codevasf report; it is the same amount allocated for paving roads that give access to the minister’s farms

The amendment reserved for the Minister of Communications of the government of Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT), Juscelino Filho, financed unfinished works with suspected irregularities in Vitorino Freire (MA), the federal deputy’s hometown. The information is contained in a report by Codevasf (Companhia de Desenvolvimento dos Vales do São Francisco and Parnaíba), according to a report in the newspaper State of S. Paulo published this Wednesday (1st.Nov.2023).

The amendment that funded the works is part of the same amount allocated for paving roads that give access to 8 of the minister’s farms in the municipality of Vitorino Freire. The city’s mayor is Luanna Rezende, sister of Lula’s minister.

In March, Codevasf identified that there were errors in the project for the execution of works supported by Lula’s minister’s amendment. However, no irregularities were found on the roads that give access to Juscelino’s farms.

Read the irregularities identified by Codevasf in the works:

lack of environmental licensing;

asphalt quality;

potholed streets and cracks;

lack of street signage;

changes to the street design without prior approval from Codevasf.

To the Estadão, Codevasf reported that it suspended the transfer of funds to the municipality after the Federal Police operation on September 1st. In the action, the mayor and sister of Juscelino, Luanna Rezende, was the target of searches and seizures. She was also removed from her position for almost two weeks.

O Power360 contacted Juscelino Filho’s office and requested a comment on the report Estadão, but received no response until the publication of this report. The space remains open for manifestation.

UNDERSTAND

According to the Transparency Portal, the former federal deputy sent R$7.5 million for paving works in the municipality.

The company hired by the municipality for the work belongs to a friend of Juscelino Filho, businessman Eduardo José Barros Costa. The engineer from Codevasf (Companhia de Desenvolvimento dos Vales do São Francisco e do Parnaíba) Julimar Alves da Silva Filho was responsible for signing the opinion authorizing the amount budgeted for the paving.

Eduardo Costa, known as Eduardo Imperador, was arrested accused of paying bribes to federal officials to obtain works in the city and being a silent partner in Construservice.

The Codevasf engineer was removed on suspicion of receiving R$250,000 in bribes from Eduardo Imperador.