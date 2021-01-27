Abu Dhabi (Al Ittihad)

The Supreme Committee for Crisis and Disaster Management in Dubai, headed by His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, announced the introduction of some amendments to the preventive protocols followed with travelers, specifically for those coming to Dubai through the various ports of the emirate, which will come into effect, as of next Sunday, January 31 2021, as part of the committee’s keenness to protect travelers, and to give alternatives to facilitate their travel journey without prejudice to the basic preventive measures necessary to ensure health and safety for all at all times.

According to the Dubai Government Media Office on “Twitter”, the amendments included some new procedures related to the arrival of residents, citizens of Gulf countries and tourists through the various outlets of the emirate in terms of requiring them to perform a pre-examination before coming to Dubai, regardless of the destination of arrival, in addition to the necessity to conduct another examination in Dubai airports for those coming from specific countries according to the epidemiological situation in these countries, while the current protocol regarding citizen arrivals is kept by exempting them from prior examination, provided that they are subjected to a “Covid-19” examination upon arrival at Dubai airports, regardless of the destination from which they are coming. The committee also decided to reduce the validity of the laboratory examination for “Covid-19” (PCR) to 72 hours instead of 96 hours.

The committee directed Dubai Airports, in coordination with the concerned authorities, to provide Rapid PCR or Rapid Ag checks at Dubai airports in support of facilitating travel procedures for departures to countries that require this type of pre-examination, in accordance with the specified timeframes.

The Supreme Committee for Crisis and Disaster Management in Dubai stated that the adoption of these procedures comes within the framework of the continuous updating of preventive protocols and precautionary measures followed in Dubai and the UAE in general, in light of the results of continuous monitoring of developments in the situation, locally, regionally and globally in relation to the emerging Corona virus, and adapting The new reality and ensuring a gradual return to normal activities in various vital sectors, especially the travel sector, which is one of the most important sectors around which human life revolves, especially since Dubai is one of the main links for travel, as well as trade exchange between the east and the west of the world.