The Supreme Committee for Crisis and Disaster Management in Dubai, headed by His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, announced the introduction of some amendments to the preventive protocols followed with travelers, specifically for those coming to Dubai through Dubai International Airport from South Africa, Nigeria and India, which will come into force as of From Wednesday, the 23rd of this month, within the framework of the committee’s keenness to protect travelers and facilitate the procedures for coming to Dubai, without prejudice to the basic preventive measures necessary to ensure health and safety for all at all times.

Travel procedures for those coming from South Africa included allowing entry to travelers who received two doses of approved vaccines in the UAE, and obligating all travelers to submit a Covid-19 examination (PCR) 48 hours before the date of travel, except for citizens, and another examination will be conducted upon arrival in Dubai. With the application of final destination protocols for transit passengers.

As for those coming from Nigeria, the Supreme Committee decided to oblige all travelers to submit a Covid-19 examination (PCR) 48 hours before the date of travel, except for citizens, and to accept laboratory tests from laboratories approved by the Nigerian government that implement the QR-Code system, as well as subjecting arrivals to an examination (PCR) upon arrival in Dubai with the application of final destination protocols for transit passengers.

The Supreme Committee for Crisis and Disaster Management in Dubai has set a number of special procedures for travelers coming from the Republic of India, including allowing entry to residents who have received two doses of approved vaccines in the UAE, and obligating all travelers to check the PCR 48 hours before the date of travel with a rapid PCR examination in Airport before the flight, except for citizens, and accept only laboratory tests that apply the QR-Code system

The Supreme Committee also obligated travelers from India to the Emirate of Dubai to conduct another (PCR) examination upon arrival in Dubai, provided that the institutional quarantine is adhered to for a period of 24 hours until the result of the examination is issued, with the exception of citizens and diplomats.



