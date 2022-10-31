His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, issued Law No. 2 of 2022 amending Law No. 5 of 2010 regarding real estate registration in the Emirate of Sharjah.

According to the law, the text of Article 4 of Law No. 5 of 2010 shall be replaced by the following text: “The right to own real estate in the emirate is limited to persons who are citizens of the state and citizens of the Cooperation Council for the Arab States of the Gulf, and as an exception to this, the right of ownership may be granted to others according to the following: Ownership with the consent of the ruler. The transfer of inheritance by virtue of legal notification, the assignment by the owner to one of his first-degree relatives in accordance with what is determined by the executive regulations of this law, and the ownership of real estate development areas and projects in accordance with the controls determined by the Council.

The law also stipulates that the text of Article 7 of Law No. 5 of 2010 shall be replaced by the following text: “With due regard to the provisions of Article No. 4 of this law, a legal person who owns real estate in the emirate is obligated to: Inform the Real Estate Registration Department of any change in the ownership of a legal person If it will lead to a decrease or increase in the shares of the partners or the transfer of its ownership, or a change in its legal form or its trade name, and correcting the violating situation in the event of introducing a partner or transferring his ownership to persons who are not entitled to own real estate in the emirate, in violation of the provision of Article 4 of This law, within two years from the date of the department’s notification to the legal person of the violation, and this period is subject to extension after the approval of the Executive Council based on the department’s proposal. Ownership, provided that the sale price goes back to the legal person after deducting the fees and expenses prescribed for that.

Ownership by non-nationals “and Gulf countries” according to:

■ Governor’s approval.

■ Transmission by inheritance by virtue of legal information.

■ Assignment by the owner to one of his first-degree relatives.

■ Ownership in real estate development projects and areas.