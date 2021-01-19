The Department of Human Resources in Ajman issued a circular to all government agencies in the emirate regarding the amendment of the procedures for dealing with the “Covid-19” pandemic for employees of the Ajman government, provided that it will be implemented as of the second of next February, as all Ajman government employees must undergo a nasal swab examination. (PCR) every seven days, at the employee’s own expense, with the exception of employees who received two doses of the “Covid-19” vaccine.

The issuance of the circular comes in line with the directions of the United Arab Emirates government in dealing with the pandemic, limiting its repercussions, and preserving the health of employees within a safe work environment, and based on the Executive Council Chairman Decision No. (7) of 2020 regarding effective crisis management in the Ajman government, and later Circulars issued by the Human Resources Department regarding contacts, precautionary measures and preventive measures.

The circular urges all government agencies in Ajman to apply the procedures received, which concern their employees and employees of outsourcing and public services companies, as well as those of consulting services and expertise houses that deal with them, as employees must conduct a nose swab examination (PCR) every seven days, at the employee’s expense With the exception of employees who have received two doses of the “Covid-19” vaccine, and employees who obtain a medical report or certificate approved by the official health authorities in the country indicating that they cannot receive the “Covid-19” vaccine according to their health or illness condition, provided that They perform a nasal swab examination (PCR) every seven days, and government agencies bear the expenses of conducting the examination in this case.

With regard to employees of outsourcing companies, public services companies, and other companies that are contracted with by government agencies (current and future), a nose swab examination (PCR) must be performed for their employees who are present, or who will be present on a daily basis at the workplace of the government agency, and that Every few days, at the expense of those contracted companies or the institute for them, with the exception of the employees of those companies who received the two doses of the vaccine.

The employees of consulting firms and expert houses, in the event of contracting with those companies by government agencies, whose employees are required to pass to the government entity’s workplace, to attend meetings, discussions and other tasks according to the contract, the government entity must ensure that the employees of these companies are shown Companies have a valid PCR test for a period of no more than three days, with the exception of employees who have received two doses of the “Covid-19” vaccine.

Employees returning to the country from abroad, according to the circular, must apply quarantine until the results of the examination appear and commit themselves to conducting a “Covid-19” examination upon arrival in the country, and if the employee’s examination result is positive, the employee is subject to sick leave according to the rules established in calculating sick leave. Set out in the Human Resources Law and its implementing regulations, and if the employee’s examination result appears negative, the employee must start work on the next day after the result appears. The leave between the employee’s arrival to the state’s land and the appearance of the examination result is calculated as annual leave, or leave without pay in the absence of A leave balance he has, and in all cases, the period between return from travel and starting work may not exceed a period of three days, and the legal rules established regarding official working hours shall be applied in the event that this period is exceeded without a legitimate excuse accepted by the competent authority in the government agency.

The circular stipulated to amend the period for quarantine for cases of contact, mentioned in the previous circulars, so that the period of quarantine is 10 days, or any period determined by the competent authorities in the country at a later time, and that contact is confirmed by presenting a report or medical statement from the competent authorities in the state clarifying the circumstances Intercourse.

The Human Resources Department urged all government agencies in the emirate to spread the necessary awareness, and to encourage and enable its employees and workers to go to take the “Covid-19” vaccine.





Follow our latest local and sports news, and the latest political and economic developments via Google news

