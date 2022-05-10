The Executive Council of the Emirate of Sharjah issued yesterday, headed by His Highness Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Crown Prince and Deputy Ruler of Sharjah and Chairman of the Executive Council, and in the presence of His Highness Sheikh Abdullah bin Salem bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah, Deputy Chairman of the Executive Council, and His Highness Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah and Deputy Chairman of the Executive Council, Resolution No. (12) of 2022 amending Executive Council Resolution No. (8) of 2018 regarding the performance appraisal system for Sharjah government employees. In government agencies, and the mechanism for evaluating government employees during the period of joining the national service.

The Council approved a memorandum of legislative permission regarding the amendment of Law No. (7) of 2015 regulating the Sharjah Education Council, with the aim of developing legal legislation and keeping pace with the great development in the education sector.

The council reviewed the annual report of the Department of Social Services for the year 2021, and the report dealt with the various achievements and services provided by the department to the various target groups, where the number of beneficiaries of social assistance reached 9,661 beneficiaries, with a total aid amounting to 406 million dirhams.

In the social care and protection sector, the number of residents in shelters reached 194 throughout the year, and 2,929 urgent and non-urgent communications were handled for those without social care. The department also provided various services to 4,387 senior citizens and people of determination.

The report also included the social and educational programs of the department, where it implemented 4,295 educational programs targeting 144,000 participants, in addition to programs of support and social empowerment for beneficiary individuals and families. The volunteers of the Sharjah Center for Voluntary Work of the Department achieved 265,544 volunteer hours in community service.

The report included the department’s efforts in digital transformation, the implementation of electronic linkage with the relevant authorities, and the training and qualification of specialists and employees.



