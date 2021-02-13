His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of the Executive Council of the Emirate of Dubai, issued Council Resolution No. (3) of 2021 amending some provisions of Executive Council Resolution No. (23) of 2013 regarding the regulation of supplementary road signs in Dubai. Provided that the decision shall be published in the official gazette and enforced after 30 days from the date of its publication.

The decision stipulated that the texts of Articles (1), (4), (6), and (11) of the original decision be replaced by new texts related to the design and installation of the supplementary indicative plate, which is placed permanently or temporarily on one of the emirate’s roads with the aim of guiding The public is referred to the cultural, tourist, commercial, and service sites, event and exhibition sites, and other vital sites in Dubai.

The replacement materials also included the conditions for granting permits, according to which the supplementary indicative board is allowed to be installed in the specified locations, in addition to the cost of the supplementary indicative plate and other new texts. Article (4) stipulates that according to its new text, the design, installation, maintenance and removal of the supplementary indicative sign shall be carried out in accordance with the terms, standards and technical specifications specified in the Traffic Control Means Manual prepared by the Traffic and Roads Corporation of the Roads and Transport Authority in Dubai.

The licensee must also carry out the design, manufacture, installation, maintenance and removal of the supplementary indicative sign by the contractor approved by the RTA to carry out these works, who shall provide the executive plans for the installation of the supplementary indicative plate, conduct detailed field studies for the sites in which it will be installed, and submit a request Obtaining the permit and paying the prescribed fees and insurance.

Article (6) defines the conditions for granting the permit, including: That the permit applicant be a government entity or a private establishment licensed in the Emirate of Dubai, and that he be one of the bodies to which the conditions, standards and controls are set by the Director General and Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Roads and Transport Authority pursuant to a decision to be issued. In this regard, the supplementary indicative sign should include the name and logo of the licensee, and the sign should not include any commercial advertising indications.

The conditions of the permit also include writing the text of the supplementary indicative sign in Arabic, with the permissibility of using the English language next to it, and in both cases the text of the plate must be written in a correct language, and that the specifications and measurements set by the Traffic and Roads Agency at the Roads and Transport Authority are taken into account, both in terms of the type of font. Or its size, provided that the area allocated to the Arabic language is not less than (50%) of the total area allocated for writing in the supplementary indicative panel, and that the board does not include any names, signs or connotations that violate the provisions of Islamic law, public order, public morals or traditions observed in the state, The placement of the supplementary indicative sign shall not lead to the blocking of religious, historical or cultural buildings, government agencies’ buildings or public facilities.

The conditions also included, that the placement of the supplementary signage does not lead to the blocking of any traffic sign, supplementary road sign, or billboard, and that its placement does not obstruct traffic or pedestrians, block vision from the road, or harm people or public or private funds.

The cost of the supplementary indicative plate

Article (11) stipulates in its new text that the licensee bears the cost of designing, manufacturing and installing the supplementary indicative sign, as well as the cost of removing it upon the expiration of the permit period, in addition to bearing the cost of changing the plate, modifying it or moving it from one location to another, and repairing the damaged plate regardless. Regardless of the party that caused the damage to it, and the authorized person shall bear administrative and supervisory fees of (25%) of the final cost of the value of the works carried out by the authority for supplementary indicative signs, and preventive or periodic maintenance of the supplementary indicative sign, as determined by the Traffic and Roads Agency of the Roads and Transport Authority. In this regard.

• Amending the conditions of the signage permits to ensure that they do not violate public order.

• Take into account that the signs do not obstruct traffic or pedestrians, block vision from the road, or harm people.





Follow our latest local and sports news, and the latest political and economic developments via Google news

