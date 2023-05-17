Abu Dhabi (Al Ittihad)

The Competitions Committee of the Football Association made an amendment to the date of the “34th and final week” matches of the First Division League for the current season, as it was decided that the matches will be held on Friday and Saturday, instead of the predetermined Sunday, and all round matches will start at six quarter past six in the evening.

On Friday, 4 matches will be held, where Al-Fujairah will meet Al-Arabi at Fujairah Stadium, and Baynunah with Masfout at Masfout Stadium, and in the third match, Dibba Al-Hisn will meet Al-Dhaid on the ground of the first, and the Emirates, who are in second place, and qualified for the “ADNOC Professional League” with the Knights. Hispania at the Emirates Club Stadium.

On Saturday, 4 more matches will be held, as Gulf FC faces its counterpart Al Rams at Al Dhaid Stadium, Al Taawun with Al Hamriya at Al Taawun Stadium, Al Jazira Al Hamra with Masafi at Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi Stadium in Al Jazira Al Hamra Club, and the fourth match brings together Hatta with City at Hamdan Bin Rashid Stadium. At Hatta Club, and immediately after the end of that match, a ceremony will be held to crown Hatta as the champion of the First Division competition for the current sports season, and his promotion to the ADNOC Professional League for the 2023-2024 season.