The Abu Dhabi Police Traffic and Patrols Directorate announced that trucks, heavy vehicles, and buses transporting workers are prohibited from entering Abu Dhabi Island, including the entrances to “Sheikh Zayed Bridge, Sheikh Khalifa Bridge, Musaffah Bridge, and Al Maqta Bridge,” coinciding with the launch of the Abu Dhabi International Petroleum Exhibition and Conference (ADIPEC 2023).

The Director of the Traffic and Patrols Directorate in the Central Operations Sector, Brigadier General Mahmoud Yousef Al-Balushi, explained that “the period for implementing the ban will start from 6:00 am to 12:00 noon tomorrow, and vehicles of public cleaning companies and logistical support vehicles will be excluded from the ban.”

He pointed out that traffic patrols will be deployed on all roads and traffic control will be intensified, through smart systems, with the aim of providing traffic flow. He called on drivers in general to cooperate in enhancing efforts to provide traffic safety by adhering to traffic laws.