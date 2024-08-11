The UAE government has issued a federal decree-law amending some provisions of the federal decree-law on combating money laundering crimes, combating the financing of terrorism and the financing of illegal organizations..

The decree-law, which comes within the ongoing development of the legislative and legal structure in the UAE, aims to enhance the legal framework that supports the efforts of the relevant authorities in the country to combat financial crimes, and raises the level of technical commitment of the UAE to international recommendations and treaties in this field..

This decree-law also comes within the framework of the state’s strategy to protect the local financial system, by implementing the most efficient systems to combat these crimes, which negatively affect the economies of countries..

The amendments in the new decree-law included the establishment of the National Committee for Combating Money Laundering, Terrorism Financing and Financing Illegal Organizations, and a decision to form it will be issued by the Council of Ministers..

The amendments also included the establishment of a committee called the “Supreme Committee for Supervising the National Strategy to Combat Money Laundering and Terrorist Financing,” and a decision will be issued by the Council of Ministers regarding its formation and work system..

The Supreme Committee, in accordance with the new decree-law, exercises the powers related to studying, monitoring and evaluating the effectiveness of the strategies and procedures followed by the National Committee for Combating Money Laundering and Combating the Financing of Terrorism and Financing of Illegal Organizations, determining the requirements that must be followed and met by the National Committee and the relevant authorities, issuing appropriate decisions regarding them, supervising and monitoring their implementation, coordinating with the relevant authorities and directing them to provide the necessary support to the National Committee to facilitate the performance and implementation of its tasks, supervising the process of the mutual evaluation of the state to measure the extent of its commitment to international standards for combating money laundering and combating the financing of terrorism, following up on their implementation and issuing recommendations and decisions regarding them, and other powers..

The amendments also included the establishment of a General Secretariat for the National Committee for Combating Money Laundering and the Financing of Terrorism and the Financing of Illegal Organizations, headed by a Secretary-General, with the Secretary-General being the Vice-Chairman of the National Committee and a member of the Supreme Committee..

