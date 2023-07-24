His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of the Dubai Executive Council, issued Council Resolution No. (53) of 2023 to amend some provisions of Executive Council Resolution No. (1) of 2017 regarding the regulation of railways in the Emirate of Dubai.

The amendments included the article on definitions contained in the decision, and the article related to the terms of reference of the Roads and Transport Authority in Dubai, where the new article detailed the authority’s tasks, including: planning, designing and developing the public railway network in the Emirate of Dubai, organizing the construction, operation and maintenance of the private railway network in the emirate, approving the conditions, procedures, controls, standards and specifications applied by the Rail Agency and the authority of safety regulation in the authority, as well as approving the conditions, controls and procedures that are based on the issuance of certificates specified in this decision from the railways agency and the safety regulator in the authority.

The functions of the Roads and Transport Authority, according to the new article of the decision, included: ensuring that the certificates issued by the Rail Agency and the authority’s safety organization, and the investigations carried out by the inspectors are free of any conflict of interest, and that they are performed completely independently of the owners, operators, contractors and other persons covered by the provisions of the decision, as well as cooperation and coordination with the concerned authorities in the Emirate of Dubai and neighboring Emirates to achieve the objectives of this decision, including achieving integration between railway systems and other transport systems. other.

Also, the competences of the Roads and Transport Authority in Dubai included concluding contracts and agreements related to railway systems, taking the necessary measures to protect them, and approving the policies, plans and programs submitted to it by the Rail Agency and the safety organization in everything related to the provisions of this decision and the decisions issued according to it.

Trains Corporation

The text of the new Article (6) included the competences of the Rail Agency of the Roads and Transport Authority in Dubai, which included: Proposing policies, plans and programs necessary for planning and designing the public railway network, including operations, and submitting them to the Director General of the Roads and Transport Authority for approval, and supervising their implementation after approval, and approving the Railway Protection Rules Guide, the general instructions guide, and the Planning and Design Standards Guide, including determining permissible levels of noise and vibration during the design of railway systems and carrying out construction and operations work, in addition to defining the foundations and criteria for qualifying and approving contractors consultants and operators, issuing no-objection certificates and conformity certificates, and verifying compliance with the terms of their issuance.

The Corporation’s terms of reference also include defining areas for the railway campus of the public railway network, and the spaces surrounding it, as determined by this decision, in coordination with the concerned government agencies, and submitting them to the Director General of the Authority for approval, and coordinating with developers and concerned authorities to determine the areas for the railway campus of the private railway network, and the surrounding areas, and submitting them to the Director General of the Authority for approval, in addition to the approval of the Agency for restricted activities, the implementation of which may pose a threat to the public railway network, in coordination with the Agency. Concerned government agencies.

no objection

The amended articles mentioned in Executive Council Resolution No. (53) of 2023 included Article No. (7) related to the establishment and operation of railway systems in Dubai, and Article No. (10) regarding no-objection certificates, as it is prohibited for any person to carry out any work or activities in the Total Protection Zone, which is the existing railway campus and the surrounding area, except after obtaining that certificate in accordance with the conditions and procedures approved by the Roads and Transport Authority in Dubai.

The decision authorized the competent government authority, in emergency cases, to carry out any work, even if it was among the restricted activities, before obtaining a no-objection certificate, provided that the railway agency notified the authority before undertaking these works. The Agency may also exclude some works or activities from obtaining a no-objection certificate in the total protection zone, the implementation of which does not constitute a threat to the railway systems, and this exception is granted in accordance with the procedures specified by the Agency in this regard.

The replaced articles also included Article (15) related to administrative penalties and measures, and Article (17) regarding judicial seizure, whereby employees of the Dubai Roads and Transport Authority, and workers in institutions and companies with which the authority contracts, who are named by a decision of the Director General of the Authority, have the status of judicial seizure, as well as Article (18) related to grievance, as each interested party may grievance in writing to the Director General of the Roads and Transport Authority against decisions, procedures and decisions. Measures taken against him according to this decision, within (30) thirty days from the date of his notification of the decision, procedure or measure complained of, and this grievance is decided within (30) thirty days from the date of its submission by a committee formed by the Director General of the Authority for this purpose, and the decision issued regarding the grievance is final.

Executive Council Resolution No. (53) of 2023 included the replacement of two schedules contained in Council Resolution No. (1) of 2017, namely Schedule No. (4) regarding fees for issuing certificates and providing services, and Schedule No. (6) regarding violations and fines of the RTA’s Railways Corporation.

Provided that the new decision shall be published in the Official Gazette and shall be enforced from the date of its publication