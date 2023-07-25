His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of the Executive Council, issued Council Resolution No. (53) of 2023, amending some provisions of Executive Council Resolution No. (1) of 2017, regarding the regulation of railways in the Emirate of Dubai.

The amendments included the article on definitions contained in the decision, and the article related to the terms of reference of the Roads and Transport Authority in Dubai, where the new article detailed the authority’s tasks, including: planning, designing and developing the public railway network in the Emirate of Dubai, organizing the construction, operation and maintenance of the private railway network, and approving the conditions, procedures, controls, standards and specifications applied by the Rail Agency and the authority’s safety regulator.

According to the new article of the decision, the Authority’s terms of reference included: ensuring that the certificates issued by the Rail Agency and the Authority’s safety regulator, and the investigations carried out by the inspectors are free of any conflict of interest, and that they are performed completely independently of the owners, operators, contractors and other persons covered by the provisions of the decision, as well as cooperation and coordination with the concerned authorities in the Emirate of Dubai and neighboring Emirates to achieve the objectives of this decision, including achieving integration between railway systems and other transportation systems.

The authority’s terms of reference included concluding contracts and agreements related to railway systems, taking the necessary measures to protect them, and approving the policies, plans and programs submitted to it by the Rail Agency and the safety organization in everything related to the provisions of this decision and the decisions issued according to it.

The text of the new Article (6) included the terms of reference of the Authority’s Railways Corporation, which included: Proposing policies, plans and programs necessary for planning and designing the public railway network, including operations, and submitting them to the Director General of the Authority for approval, supervising their implementation after approval, and approving the Railway Protection Rules Guide, the General Guidelines Guide, and the Planning and Design Standards Guide, including determining permissible noise and vibration levels during the design of railway systems, and carrying out construction and operations work.

The authority’s terms of reference also include defining the areas for the railway campus of the public railway network, and the areas surrounding it, and coordinating with developers and stakeholders to determine the areas for the railway campus of the private railway network, and the areas surrounding it, in addition to the approval of the institution of restricted activities that may pose a threat to the public railway network.

The replaced articles also included Article 15 related to administrative penalties and measures, and Article 17 regarding judicial seizure, whereby employees of the Roads and Transport Authority in Dubai, and workers in institutions and companies with which the authority contracts, who are named by a decision of the Director General of the Authority, have the status of judicial seizure, as well as Article 18 regarding grievance, as each interested party may grievance in writing to the Director General of the Roads and Transport Authority against decisions, procedures and measures. decisions taken against him according to this decision, within 30 days from the date of his notification of the decision, procedure or measure that is being appealed against, and this grievance is decided within 30 days from the date of its submission by a committee formed by the Director General of the Authority for this purpose, and the decision issued regarding the grievance is final.

Violations and fines

Executive Council Resolution No. (53) of 2023 included the replacement of two schedules contained in Council Resolution No. (1) of 2017, namely Schedule No. (4) regarding fees for issuing certificates and providing services, and Schedule No. (6) regarding violations and fines of the Rail Agency, affiliated to the Roads and Transport Authority.

