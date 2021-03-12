The Constitution of the United States is definitely an inexhaustible breeding ground for quality documentaries. After the 13th amendment, shelled in 2016 by Ava DuVernay (Selma, In their eyes) in the very soberly titled the 13e , here is the following amendment which is the subject of a miniseries: the Right to be American: history of a fight. The actor Will Smith is in charge and the possible legal aridity is quickly dissipating thanks to archival images (sometimes unbearable, moreover), comments from specialists, actors and actresses (Samuel L. Jackson, Mahershala Ali , Laverne Cox) which declaim period quotes, and animated scenes on the line. What is it about ? To know who is American. As bizarre as it may seem, the Constitution of 1787 says nothing about it. The question arose after the Civil War and the adoption, in 1865, of the 13th Amendment, which abolished slavery, except in cases of crimes. So what is the legal status of the former slaves who are now free men? The 14th Amendment, passed in 1868, answers: “Anyone born or naturalized in the United States (…) is a citizen of the United States (…). “ Everyone has the right to “Equal protection of the laws”. This amendment is the second founding moment of the country and inscribes in the marble of the Constitution a word absent from the first foundation: equality. This is exercised initially: blacks hold public office, are elected up to the United States Senate. But the “reaction” is organized, from the Klu Klux Klan on the ground to the judges of the Supreme Court. For a century, this 14th Amendment, which Donald Trump, unsurprisingly, describes as “Questionable”, serves as a compass and crowbar for those who love equality: Martin Luther King and the civil rights movement, Chinese and Mexican immigrants deported without further trial, feminists of the 1970s and then LGBTQs. Equality is now the legal rule, not yet a state of affairs in a country where social inequalities with an obvious racial dimension are reaching new heights.