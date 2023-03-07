There was a lot at stake last Saturday afternoon at the Aritzbatalde sports center in the last day of the first phase of the men’s Silver Honor Division in group A where Amenabar Zarautz was drawn. They faced the bottom of the group, Ikasa Boadilla from Madrid, a team that had only scored one point so far in the league and had done so precisely against the Zarauztarras in the first round.

The importance of the points at stake was that both teams already knew that they would play for permanence in the second phase and that the points obtained between them counted for the classification of this new phase.

On this occasion, Iosu Landa’s men did not let themselves be surprised and played a very serious game to win 34-26. But it was not a bed of roses. The first half was very even, although the locals dominated the scoreboard at all times with differences of one, two and three goals, but the half-time was reached with the slightest difference (15-14).

At the start of the second half, for the second time in the entire game, the people of Madrid tied the match, 15 equals (they already did it with the 1-1 at the start of the game) but that was precisely the moment when Amenabar woke up and began to fuel in attack opening the difference to three goals (22-19) to which they added a partial four goals to nil (two from Manterola and another many from Balenciaga) to open the gap until 26-19, midway through the second half .

Victory would no longer be in danger and the Zarauztarras enjoyed a uneventful end to the game, adding two valuable points and looking optimistically at the next phase. Alberto Agirrezabalaga was the best local striker with 11 goals followed by Beñat Manterola with 9. Balenciaga with 4, Unanue with 3 and Ortiz with 2 accompanied the scorers plus the contribution of Bersitain, Vallejo, Zulaika, Perez de Albeniz and Beraza each with a goal until reaching 34.

evade descent



This will be the objective of the new phase that for Amenabar Zarautz will begin at home against Conservas Alsur Antequera on March 18 at 5:30 p.m. At this time and with eight rounds already played (those that each team in their group has played in the first phase) Unión Financiera leads the standings with 11 points. The Zarauztarras beat those from Oviedo at home 29-28 but lost at home 28-27.

In the second position of the table is our next rival, Antequera, who reaches the group with 11 points. In third position is BM Alcobendas with 10 points, the same as Eon Horneo Alicante and Trasmapi UD Ibiza HC Eivissa. These five teams are the ones that right now are saved from relegation taking into account that five go down, that is, half of the group.

Next is Amenabar Zarautz with 9 points (now we miss that tie with Ikasa) and behind them are Balonmano Alarcos Ciudad Real, which also has 9 points like ours, and Balonmano Zamora Enamora, which is eighth with 8 points. Luckily there are two teams that seem destined to lose the category. It is about Ikasa Boadilla with a single point in the first phase and Handbol Sant Quirze that has not added a single point, which means that it has lost all its games.

It will be very important to be strong at home. There are ten games. After receiving Antequera they will travel to Alicante and then visit Aritzbatalde Ibiza. The next trip is to Catalan lands to play with Sant Quirze and they will finish this first round in front of our fans playing with Ciudad Real. Winning against Antequera on the 18th could be vital in view of the aspirations of permanence and there is time to prepare well for that duel. The fans will not fail.