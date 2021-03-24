The Amen group, led by Marcelo motta, will offer a concert at the opening of the Julio Ramón Ribeyro auditorium, the new entertainment center of the Municipality of Miraflores, next Friday, April 16 at 10.00 pm The event will be broadcast via Live Stream.

The new premises is located in block 7 of Larco Avenue in the Lima district and has been specially conditioned with an infrastructure that includes a stage, a light grid, digital sound system and a television camera equipment that will be available to all those artists who wish to carry out various activities.

On this occasion, the Peruvian rock group that has more than 25 years of experience will present a show called Amen Unplugged, which will last 75 minutes. During the presentation, some of the band’s most successful songs will be heard, such as “Libre”, “I know that you are not alone”, saying “Say goodbye”, among others.

The virtual tickets to enjoy the talent of Marcelo motta and the other members of Amen They can be purchased at the price of S / 25 through the Joinnus web platform.

In this way, the Municipality of Miraflores will contribute its support so that entertainment and culture can continue to develop, providing an auditorium with all the tools for the benefit not only of the artists, but also of the sponsors, brands, and businessmen who demand them.

Peruvian rock, latest news:

LR Shows Newsletter

Subscribe here to the Espectáculos La República newsletter and receive from Monday to Saturday in your email the most outstanding news of national and international entertainment, as well as the topics that are trending on social networks.