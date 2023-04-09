If you have the patience to get past the first half hour of Amen: Francisco responds (the pontifical version of the old hello, president chavista), the curious viewer will find a brilliant documentary at times, which allows Bergoglio’s hypocrisy to manifest itself in his own words. Nothing like letting the characters talk so that they get lost in their own gardens. For someone like me, overloaded with anticlerical prejudices, it is gratifying to discover that behind the papal verbiage there is nothing. Thank you, Jordi Évole, for this ambush worthy of a Ghibelline against a Guelph host.

The boot is a mix of First Dates and God’s people, combining the worst of both worlds, catechism and chonismo. The 10 young people ask trifles and Francisco resolves with cool teacher jokes. But, then, an Argentinian girl, an abortion activist, tripped him up for the first time. Then, a Spaniard who suffered abuse from a priest who got off scot-free. That’s where the good stuff begins.

Francisco sinks in those puddles. His sweet and condescending verb (he speaks to them “out of affection”) does not mitigate the harshness of his judgments or camouflage his hypocrisy. He compares abortion with hiring hitmen, dismisses the apostolates of ultra priests as things of “infiltrators” (?), and generically recognizes abuses of power, as if they were not with him. He leaves some humorous phrases, such as “the catechesis on sex is in its infancy”, which are added to banal effusions such as “Rome is a dirty city, but unique”. In summary: Francisco loves you, but he does not take responsibility for the evils caused by his institution. Francisco doesn’t answer, he just stalls.

I watched the program with the intention of better understanding the Church on these holy days, but the one I was ingratiated with was Jordi Évole, who has made a great piece of journalism out of what seemed like propaganda.

You can follow EL PAÍS TELEVISIÓN on Twitter or sign up here to receive our weekly newsletter.

Receive the television newsletter All the news from channels and platforms, with interviews, news and analysis, as well as recommendations and criticism from our journalists SIGN UP