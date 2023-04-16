He Dad came to streaming with “Amen, Francis responds”. Specifically, the documentary premiered through Star Plus in Latin America and has gained great attention since its release due to the particular dynamics offered by its scenes: the Supreme Pontiff directly comments on those issues that, for many years, seem to have created a wall of distrust and quarrels between the church and certain groups of the population. Thus, the holy father is encouraged to share his position on abortion, the LGBT community and pedophilia in the Catholic institution.

What did Francis say about abortion?

A compatriot of Francisco Bergoglio told him that she is in favor of legal abortion, but feels conflicted by the church’s response. Before the Pope could respond to the concerns of her interlocutor, she gave him the characteristic green scarf that represents her fight for the right of women to decide over her own body.

But what did Francisco say then? The answer was as follows: “In this regard, I always tell priests that when a person in that situation approaches —with a guilty conscience, because the mark left by an abortion on a woman is hard— please don’t ask a lot and be merciful”.

Pope Francis’ response to the LGBT community

Specifically, Pope Francis is asked if he “sees a space in the church for trans, non-binary people and the LGBT community in general.” Given this, the Supreme Pontiff said the following: “Every person is a child of God. Every person. God does not reject anyone. God is a father and I have no right to kick anyone out of the Church. Furthermore, my duty is to always receive.”

The Pope’s reaction to the case of pedophilia in the church

In one of the most emotional points in the interview with the Pope, a young man recounted the abuse he suffered when he was a minor and studied at an Opus Dei school. According to the testimony, the complaint was filed, but it did not go any further, since the perpetrator’s sentence was reduced and, eventually, he returned to the school where he taught classes.

Faced with that revelation, the Supreme Pontiff responded firmly: “These cases of abuse against minors do not prescribe in the church. And if for years they prescribe, I automatically lift the prescription”.

“I do not want this to ever prescribe. The abuse of minors is a drama, everywhere, not only in the church, but in it it is more scandalous because where you have to take care of people, you destroy them. There are men and women who destroy, ”she added.