The final of I am, great battles, great celebrities took place this Saturday, May 22, in a heart-stopping edition. On this occasion, seven pairs faced each other for the first place, among them, one of the favorites of the public: Jean paul strauss Y ‘Marcello Motta’.

The artist couple made it to the last stage of the competition, but was overtaken by ‘Yuri’ and Amy Gutiérrez; However, she was satisfied with her performance, and minutes later she received a big surprise: a congratulatory message from the band Amen.

Through its official Instagram account, the Peruvian rock group celebrated the participation of Jean Paul Strauss and the Marcello Motta impersonator. “Congratulations, Junior Rosillo and Jean Paul Strauss! Second place in I am, great battles, great celebrities Thank you for giving us so much talent! ”, Reads the band’s publication.

These words did not go unnoticed by the young impersonator, who thanked the artists for the gesture and, especially, that of Henry Eunten, who appeared as a reinforcement during the final gala of the program.

“Thank you. Today (May 22) part of a dream was fulfilled when he played alongside ‘Chino Henry’ (Henry Ueunten). Your music allowed us to get second place, and having your recognition makes me feel very lucky. Thanks for everything, Amen. You are to blame for me being a musician, “he wrote.

During the final gala of I am, great battles, great celebrities, Jean Paul Strauss and the impersonator of Marcello motta They had the special participation of Henry Eunten, original keyboardist of Amen, who accompanied them in their interpretations of “Positive vibes” and “Say goodbye”.

