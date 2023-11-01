Genoa – “I’m happy for Pippo, after last year’s experience he deserved to be in Serie A. I hope he can do well. While Andrea didn’t start the season in the best way, but I believe it is also linked to an environmental problem. Sampdoria has come back from a difficult period at a corporate level and perhaps there is still a big question mark around the club. All this doesn’t help, but Andrea has broad shoulders and intelligence to get the team out of difficulties.”

The 2006 national team in Coverciano

This was said by Marco Amelia, former 2006 world champion goalkeeper, current coach of Frosinone’s Under 18s, guest of Ball in the Center on Rai Radio 1 Sport, on his fellow 2006 world champion coaches involved in the Italian Cup, from Inzaghi to Pirlo, up to Gilardino and Nesta. “Pippo – Amelia said again – has a great opportunity because Salernitana is a strong club and has good players in its squad. He started the season badly but I am convinced that Pippo is the right man to move up the table and help him find his “enthusiasm. Paulo Sousa? The situation deteriorated during the summer, with the transfer chatter with Napoli. The results then played their part.”

Amelia then expressed a thought on the coaching career of the 2006 world champions: “There is no rule – said the former goalkeeper – if you are a world champion or a former player you are necessarily a good coach. You have to train yourself, follow your own paths, live with difficulties, and also have the time to make mistakes. In recent years, being a coach has become much more complicated and for us world champions it is even more difficult because a lot is expected. For my part, I chose to start with a bit of experience, from Serie D to Serie C until now in the youth sector, because I know that these seasons will teach me a lot. I hope one day to move up in category and be ready to show my value.” At the time, who already looked like a coach on the pitch? “On the pitch Pirlo already knew how to give directives that helped his teammates and it already made people think he could be a coach. The others were surprises. I don’t think that whoever is a coach today thought of becoming one on the last day of his playing career.”