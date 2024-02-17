Amelia Earhart's Lockheed 10-E Electra plane was reportedly “sabotaged by the Japanese.” The thesis is by the researcher and aviation historian Francesca Bittarello, who questions the thesis according to which the aircraft piloted by the woman who was the first to fly across the Atlantic Ocean sank “due to chance or inexperience of the navigator”. According to Bittarello, Earhart, as well as a pioneer of world aviation, would have been “an American 007” for the Japanese and therefore somehow eliminated.

A few weeks ago we heard the news of the discovery, on the bottom of the Pacific, of the remains of a plane which could be the one on which the US aviation heroine was. With the help of an underwater drone, the US company Deep Sea Vision scanned the ocean floor until, on January 27, it released sonar images of a wreck, lying at around 5 thousand meters deep, around 160 km from the island of Howland, which could correspond to the plane that disappeared in 1937 while Earhart was attempting to fly around the world.

The detailed analysis of what would have happened to Amelia Earhart will be contained in Bittarello's next book, to be released in June, entitled 'Pink Eagles: secret history and historical enigmas of female aviators 1910-1950'. Also giving credence to the scholar's thesis is the fact that the Lockheed 10-E Electra “had cameras on board” which would have been used to “observe and photograph any Japanese war structures on the islands entrusted to Japan by the League of Nations”. This task was “of interest to American intelligence” but “very dangerous”, which “exposed Amelia to excessive risks”.