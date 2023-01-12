Candidate for the presidency of the College of Nursing of the Region
“The obligation of the board of age was to call elections, but they did not do it,” denounces
Amelia Corominas is looking for a new legislature at the head of the College after a first stage during which she starred in a hard fight with the General Council, which ended up dismissing her. She denounces that the institution has been “stopped” for four years.
-What balance do you make of the situation in the College after the four years in which you have been in my
#Amelia #Corominas #institution #standing #silent #years
Leave a Reply