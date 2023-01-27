The former president of the Nursing College and Post Office nurse Amelia Corominas has won the elections this Friday held in the collegiate body, having garnered 636 votes -58.34% of the total- against the candidacy led by the director of Nursing from Ribera Molina Hospital, Elena Ródenas, who received 435 supports. More than 200 votes difference.

In the elections, a total of 1,092 votes were registered from the more than 7,200 members called to the polls, which represents a participation of just over 15.30%. A turnout that, despite what may seem a priori, and after the years of conflict in the College, is one of the highest on record in recent decades, according to sources from the institution.

Several members go to the polling stations to cast their vote, this Friday. /



ROS CAVAL



Corominas’ victory, far from ending uncertainty, opens a new dilemma on the horizon. Corominas will face a trial on February 8 for disobedience to the General Nursing Council and alleged usurpation of functions. The prosecutor asks for her disqualification, which means that, if she is convicted, she will foreseeably have to resign from the presidency of the College. If this situation occurred, the presidency would pass to her second in her candidacy, Sandra Navarro. In addition to Navarro, Corominas includes in her list some members who accompanied her during her previous stage as head of the institution, such as Enrique Mirabet, a work nurse who is running for the position of secretary; Remedios Beltrán, nursing coordinator at the Archena health center; and Solanger Hernández, a professor at the UMU specializing in public health.

Since 2018, the management of the Region’s College of Nursing has been in the hands of a provisional board appointed by the General Nursing Council. Its main mission was to call elections, but it has taken four years to do so. Some collegiate members filed a complaint with the Ombudsman, who asked for explanations and warned that the bylaws of the collegiate organization established “an obligation to order the calling of elections immediately.”

“We are not attached to armchairs”



Sources of the Corominas candidacy celebrated the victory last night at the “Nursing party.” Regarding the trial next month, the same sources stressed the “presumption of innocence” of the president-elect, and assured that the people investigated “will abide by judicial decisions.” In this sense, “the project that carries this candidacy will continue, we are not attached to the armchairs. And, if the sentence is unfavorable, we will give way to whoever corresponds ».