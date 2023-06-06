Amedeo Goria without brakes: “I was quite libertine”

From transgressive clubs to orgies, Amedeo Goria talks about his sex life outspoken.

Interviewed by Fanpages, the journalist claims to have “a profound sense of freedom”. Maria Teresa Ruta’s ex-husband then reveals: “I had a few too many escapades. I believe that every person has a destiny of hers and I am not a fit man to marry”.

“Even now I am pleased when I am in good health and have no other thoughts. Because, as they say, the little male thing doesn’t want thoughts. I’m happy when I look at a beautiful girl, as long as I have this curiosity, I feel alive. Also because I’m sexually active” continues Amedeo Goria.

The journalist, who is 69 years old, then gives advice to mature people: “I invite them to have sex, because sex is good, ejaculating often is good for the prostate. You live longer, you need to have orgasms. I would also be for the reopening of brothels, even if this thing will never go away in Italy. However, a regulation would allow those who do that job to receive an adequate salary, to avoid illnesses and reduce the risk of sexual violence”.

“I tried a lot in the sexual field, even with multiple people. I was quite libertine” reveals Amedeo Goria again, who then adds: “I happened to do it in a cheerful way with several people. I’ve been to those places that I don’t like to define as ‘for swingers’, I call them transgressive, libertine places. In spirit they are very French. I’ve tried a little bit of everything in this sense. I am very open. Each in sex can do what he wants, as long as he doesn’t bother the others ”.