Amedeo Goria, the hot confession: “Transsexuals intrigue me …”

Amedeo Goria, sports journalist, is famous for being a womanizer. His motto, as he himself confirms, is: “More sex for everyone”. Sex, according to Goria, is a bit of an elixir of life: “It makes you feel good and keeps you young”. According to the journalist, the secret to a lasting relationship is the woman. “If you want to keep me you have to intrigue me continuously, otherwise the passion passes”. But Amedeo Goria does not stop only at the fairer sex and admits that he is also “intrigued” by men. He himself admitted that there are even four who write to him in this period. But he doesn’t feel attracted, however, to people of the same gender. On the contrary, “I’m intrigued by transgender people, like Eva Robin’s,” he says and admits he’s met a couple as well.

Goria’s reports

His most famous relationship is that with the presenter Maria Teresa Ruta, with whom Amedeo Ruta had two children. A love story that lasted 17 years and came to an end in 2004. Since then Goria has been busy. Among the latest relationships, the one with the young Vera Miales, born in 1985, an influencer by profession who took part in La pupa e il nerd in 2022. The story with Amedeo Goria has just ended. “When you are in crisis – he explains to Nuovo – you have to revive the desire by opening up the couple, perhaps going on vacation with other couples. I don’t like the term swinging, I prefer to talk about transgression”. But one thing seems certain: Amedeo Goria won’t stop until he’s really exhausted: “You have to experience sex naturally. When you are tired he rests. I often think about how long I have left to live and I don’t hesitate to shoot the last few cartridges”. The hunt, therefore, continues: “If I see a beautiful girl walking down the street, I naturally look at her with desire. I would be hypocritical if I denied such a thing.”