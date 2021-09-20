The journalist is unable to hold back the boils and the controversy is triggered on the web

Still storm around the reporter Amedeo Goria for his behavior in the house of the Big Brother Vip. Amedeo immediately targeted the former black cat Ainett Stephens. The two share the double bed together and Goria seems to stretch his hands often over Ainett’s body during the night. You suspect she confided herself to Francesca Cipriani. But that’s not all because Amedeo last night made a more serious gesture that outraged the web, clamoring for immediate disqualification.

Ainett before bed was entertaining himself with Carmen Russo giving her a hand to take off a dress. Suddenly we see the reporter who was already in bed take off his underwear from under the covers to remain only in his shirt. The covers were lifted for a moment and Amedeo was caught red-handed by the people of the net who now say enough is enough.

“Indefensible, the most total disgust, … with someone like this I would never share the bed as a wife or partner, let alone a competitor”, “The usual slimy …”, “They have to throw him out, yuck, you sick man”, “How disgusting, be ashamed” – are just some comments arrived under the official profiles of the GF.

In short, an Amedeo Goria completely out of control despite the fact that there is a very young companion outside Vera Miales who sees him even though he has declared himself single before entering the house. We will see in tonight’s episode what will happen. Provisions for Goria may be inevitable.

But waiting for the measures of the Big Brother Ainett probably tired of this behavior faced Amedeo face to face talking about the affair. The former black cat wanted to set the record straight by asking Amedeo to stop fingering to avoid misunderstandings.

But Amedeo Goria he replied in a way that left a lot of perplexity: “I stroked your back, can’t I even your back?”. In short, Goria does not seem to realize what he is doing. Since we are always in the Big Brother house, it could also be a technique to make people talk about themselves.

