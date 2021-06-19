What did Amedeo Goria reveal who made people talk about himself by unleashing gossip galore? Maria Teresa Ruta’s ex-husband wanted to describe spicy details of his relationship with Vera Miales, his new girlfriend 31 years younger than him. Let’s see together.

Guenda’s father, Amedeo Goria, made some hot confessions on the relationship with the his girlfriend, the model and influencers of Moldovan origin, Vera Miales, aged 36. In short, one second youth for the 67 year old he told, even how many times he has sex with his girlfriend.

Amedeo Goria and his girlfriend Vera: spicy confessions

Amedeo Goria at 67 is experiencing a new one history of love next to Vera Miales, model and influencer of Moldovan origins to which she is tied for a few months. The sports reporter, former husband of Maria Teresa Ruta and father of Guenda and Gian Amedeo, spoke about the relationship with the young girlfriend. He did it in an interview with the weekly New and told spicy details on an intimacy that not comes invalidated absolutely from difference of age with his flame: 31 years.

Amedeo Goria and Vera, the journalist: “No help”

In conclusion, Amedeo and Vera go wild in bed. And just Goria has specified of do not resort to science or to chemistry for to love, so intensely and repeatedly, his woman. The ex-husband of Maria Teresa Ruta has told his secret:

“There is a great attraction between us and it also happened that we made love five times in a single day. I can count myself lucky because age hasn’t affected my manhood. My secret? I don’t drink or use drugs. As long as I want to make love, I will do it ”.

The 67ene he also specified that when sees a girl comes assaulted from desire to conquer and seduce her:

“When I am around and I see a girl I like, I feel within me the strong urge to conquer and seduce her: this makes me feel good and makes me happy”.

Amedeo Goria: boyfriend yes, but father again no

The Turin chronicler told how the girl be a lot smart, and that in addition to to do there model works in bar-tobacconist family’s. The sports reporter explained that the girl she would also be ready to be a mother, but for him this is a closed chapter.

“She thought she got pregnant but she wasn’t. She told me about it and told me that she would like a child with me, but I replied that, if that is her desire, she should look for another man. Fatherhood for me is a closed chapter ”.

Amedeo Goria, serial traitor?

The father of Guenda has specified to Vera also hers fixed nail for women. The reason that had led the Ruta to leave the reporter: the many betrayals. Goria loves to conquer women and revealed: “ Take it all away from me but not there possibility of betraying “.