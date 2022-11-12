These are the words of the former journalist: “My daughter Guenda wants me to be banned”

Over the last few hours the name of Amedeo Goria has returned to occupy the pages of the main gossip newspapers. In an interview with the weekly ‘Nuovo’, the journalist indulged in some revelations about his daughter that did not go unnoticed by gossip lovers. Let’s find out together what she said.

Amedeo Goria against his daughter Guenda. These days the former competitor of the Big Brother Vip gave an interview to the weekly ‘Nuovo’. Here the journalist has laid bare by telling some aspects of his private life, such as the relationship with the ex Vera Miales.

Regarding the former protagonist of The Pupa and The NerdyAmedeo Goria said:

With Vera Miales it is over, even if we have remained good friends. However, I do not rule out that in the future we will be able to get back together …

The interview then continued with some shocking revelations that Amedeo Goria made towards his daughter Guenda.

Amedeo Goria and the shocking revelation about his daughter Guenda: “He’s trying to put a spoke in the wheel”

The words that the former competitor of the Big Brother Vip addressed to his daughter have not gone unnoticed by lovers of gossip. According to what was declared by Amedeo Goria, it seems that his daughter Guenda is trying to put a spoke in his wheel.

These were the words of the Journalist:

My daughter Guenda wants me to be banned. She is very worried about me and she wants to stop me from wasting all the money […] I have the compulsive purchase of works of art, if I see one that I like I immediately lose my head.

According to what was declared by Amedeo Goria, therefore, his daughter Guenda would be worried for her dad as he would overspend his money on the purchase of artwork. At the moment Guenda Goria remained silent and decided not to reply following the words of her father.