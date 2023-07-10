IzanagiGames And Acquire have announced a new title for pc called AMEDAMA. This is a definite side-scrolling game “soul shifting sandbox action adventure”. The launch is expected only on Steam during 2023, but will also come to other platforms in the future. Among the languages ​​supported at launch, English is also indicated.

Yushin and his sister Yui they run the local umbrella shop. One evening, while it is raining outside, a group of men burst in and kill Yushin in full view of Yui. Deprived of everything but his soul, Yushin must fight tooth and nail, possessing any body tooth and nail to find his sister and discover the truth behind her disappearance. Can he save her with only seven days left before her soul vanishes? We will travel back to the feudal Japan of the last years of the Edo period and experience a story of rain and reincarnation characterized by amazing 2D graphics.

We can see the announcement trailer below.

AMEDAMA – Announcement Trailer

Source: IzanagiGames Street Gematsu