IzanagiGames And BUY they released a demo for AMEDAMAthe side-scrolling action adventure with sandbox elements coming soon to PC through Steam.

AMEDAMA is a new side-scrolling action-adventure game from BUY And IzanagiGameswith character designs by lack (Fate/Grand Order, Touken Ranbu) and the music of Yuko Komiyama (Monster Hunter). The historical Japanese setting of AMEDAMA is brought to life by a striking pixel-art style.

Yushin and his sister Yui they run the local umbrella shop. One evening, while it is raining outside, a group of men burst in, killing Yushin before Yui’s eyes. With only his soul left, Yushin must fight tooth and nail, possessing every body possible, to find his sister and uncover the truth behind her disappearance. With only seven days left before her soul vanishes, can he save her in time? Transport yourself to feudal Japan, in the final years of the Edo period, and experience a story of rain and reincarnation, brought to life by stunning new 2D graphics.

AMEDAMA it is currently only expected on Steam during this 2023but it is expected to arrive on additional platforms in the future.

Source: IzanagiGames Street Gematsu