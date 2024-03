IzanagiGames And BUY they announce that AMEDAMAa side-scrolling action adventure, will be available in early access on Steam from the March 22 priced at 2,490 yen / $24.00, with a 10% discount for the launch period.

A demo is available now on Steam, while the game will launch on other platforms in the future after early access on PC. Let's see a new trailer below.

AMEDAMA – Early Access trailer

Source: IzanagiGames Street Gematsu