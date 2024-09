IzanagiGames announced that AMEDAMAtitle developed by BUYwill also be released on PlayStation 5. This version of the game will be available starting next November 21st in conjunction with the launch on Nintendo Switch. After a period of Early Access the title is available also on PC in its full version.

Source: IzanagiGames away Gematsu