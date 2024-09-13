IzanagiGames And BUY announce that from today AMEDAMA leaves early access phase on Steam to make way for the final and complete version of the game, 1.0. The title launched in early access on March 22 and will be coming to Nintendo Switch next November 21st.

Yushin and his sister You are run the local umbrella shop. One night, while it’s raining outside, a group of men burst in and kill Yushin right before Yui’s eyes. With his only soul left, Yushin must fight tooth and nail, possessing every body possible, to find his sister and uncover the truth behind her disappearance. With only seven days left before her soul vanishes, can he save her in time? Transport yourself to feudal Japan in the final years of the Edo period and experience a tale of rain and reincarnation, brought to life in stunning new 2D graphics.

Source: IzanagiGames away Gematsu