AMD announced that, as scheduled, FidelityFX Super Resolution, its answer to Nvidia’s DLSS, is available from today on PC. There are currently 7 games that will exploit this technology, but there are over 40 publishers and development studios that will implement it in their games, even on the Xbox Series X | S.

The games compatible with FidelityFX Super Resolution are:

Year 1800 Evil Genius 2 Godfall Kingshunt 22 Racing Series Terminator: Resistance The Riftbreaker

The advantage of FSR technology over Nvidia’s DLSS is its open nature. It is, in fact, supported by more than 100 AMD GPUs and processors, as well as on competing graphics solutions, for the benefit of all gamers. Providing performance up to 2.4 times higher with 4K games selected over native resolution, FSR has been designed for easy integration into new and existing titles across a wide range of platforms.

FSR will be available to game developers starting mid-July 2021 as a free download for the AMD GPUOpen community. In our special we explain all the news of FidelityFX Super Resolution.