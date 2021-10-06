Even if operating systems hit the market after internal and public testing, there is always something – actually more than something – that is wrong with the debut. AMD and Microsoft they let you know to have found that “compatible AMD processors may exhibit reduced performance in certain applications with Windows 11“.

There are two problems encountered. The first is that L3 cache latency can increase up to three times normal and this has an impact in those applications that are very sensitive to the access times to the memory subsystem. “Expect 3-5% performance impact in affected applications, with possible outliers of 10-15% in commonly used esports games“.

AMD does know that an operating system update is in development to solve the problem and, if everything goes as it should, will be available by the end of the month. The second bug is about the thread scheduling, with UEFI CPPC2 (“preferred core”) functionality that could do not use the faster processor core preferentially.

“Applications that are sensitive to the performance of one or some CPU threads may exhibit reduced performance,” writes AMD. In particular, the performance impact could be “more detectable with processors with 8 or more cores and TDP above 65W. “A update software to solve the problem is under development with expected availability a October“.

In the meantime, anyone who finds such issues as serious “can continue to use a supported version of Windows 10,” concludes AMD. Processors officially supported by Windows 11 are indicated a this address, but as far as the desktop offer is concerned, we start from the Ryzen 2000 Zen +.

In the meantime, some preliminary tests on Windows 11 they found that the new operating system can have a negative impact on gaming performance. The “problem” is related to some of its new security features. It is not a huge impact, mind you, but still detectable, even about 4-5% in the best scenario.

Windows 11 supports several new technologies to increase security, including Virtualization-Based Security (VBS). When enabled, VBS uses virtualization to create a secure area in memory that can be used to run other security functions such as Trusted Platform Module (TPM) and Hypervisor-Protected Code Integrity (HVCI, also called Memory Integrity). The whole it impacts CPU performance and this can be detrimental to gaming performance.

Enabling VBS reduces game performance, but a function called Mode Based Execution Control (MBEC) contains the impact. This technology is not available on all processors, but requires 7th Gen Intel Core or AMD solutions based on Zen 2 architecture. The good news is that VBS is not active by default when you install Windows 11: Microsoft has asked OEMs to use it, but also recommends not doing so in systems intended for gaming. To check if it is active or not, go to Device Security – Core Isolation and verify that the switch under “Memory Integrity” is disabled.