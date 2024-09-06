The chip is scheduled to launch in ‘early 2025 and will replace the Z1 Extreme already used in ASUS ROG Ally and Ally X and Lenovo Legion GO, thus leading to the debut of new handhelds that will exploit its features.

During a closed-door presentation at IFA 2024 in Berlin, AMD unveiled the Release date and first details of the new Z2 Extreme chip for handheld PCs based on Strix Point, which on paper promises a substantial boost to battery life .

The Z2 Extreme could provide 3 hours of gameplay even with demanding titles like Black Myth: Wukong

According to Digital Trends, AMD vice president Jack Huynh explained that one of the goals of the Z2 Extreme is to allow users to play demanding games, taking Black Myth: Wukong as an example, for example. 3 consecutive hours on portable devicesversus the approximately 45 minutes of battery life of the Z1 Extreme chip.

AMD’s Z1 Extreme chip

Unfortunately, AMD did not talk specifically about performance, with more details sure to arrive in the coming months. However, it did confirm that already be working with various partnerswith thoughts clearly immediately turning to potential new generations of ASUS ROG Ally and Lenovo Legion GO.

Battery life is the most important thing for many Achilles’ heel of handheld PCs, but if Huynh’s promises are kept then AMD’s Z2 Extreme chip could allow a significant leap forward for these devices and increase their appeal in the eyes of the public.