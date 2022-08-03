AMD has now started reporting i revenues obtained from what is considered the Gaming division company, which includes the production and sale of custom chips for PS5 and Xbox Series X | S, as well as PC GPUs discrete dedicated to gaming.

Well, that sector reports revenues for $ 5.6 billion in 2021with an operating profit of nearly $ 1 billion for the past year.

AMD: The company’s financial results now show the Gaming industry numbers

It is the first time that the company communicates precisely the data concerning the production of GPU for PC and system on chip for consolessince it used to present the results as a whole, together with the CPU sector.

It seems, however, that the gaming sector is grown up in a clear manner recently, considering that net revenues have gone from 2.7 billion in 2020 to 5.6 billion in 2021, probably with the reduction of production costs and a general increase in distribution, once the new generation is engaged of consoles.

Operating revenue also went from a deficit of 138 million to the current $ 934 million in surplus, demonstrating a clearly positive trend, so much so that AMD claims to be in the running for “revenue from record in the semi-custom sector in 2022“, a segment in which consoles fall specifically, given that both PS5 and Xbox Series X | S are equipped with dedicated SoCs customized according to the needs expressed by Sony and Microsoft.

In the meantime, we are waiting for the RDNA 3 GPUs that could arrive in October according to some rumors, still without any confirmation.