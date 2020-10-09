AMD has unveiled a new line of Ryzen 5000 desktop processors. The chips are the first in a series of products from the brand to use the next-generation Zen 3 architecture, reports The Verge, citing company materials.

AMD said in a statement that the new generation chips are based on a seven-nanometer process technology with a complete redesign of components and an overall increase in performance and maximum overclocking speed. The AMD lineup includes four chips – starting with the base Ryzen 5 5600X and ending with the top-end Ryzen 9 5950X. The starter version has six cores and 12 threads, operating frequency from 3700 to 4600 megahertz, 32 megabytes of L3 cache. The top version received 16 cores and 32 threads, differs in operating frequency from 3400 to 4900 megahertz, has 64 megabytes of L3 cache.

At the presentation of the new product line, they drew attention to the fact that AMD processors do not surpass similar Intel chips in maximum frequency, however, according to brand representatives, they provide better energy efficiency and more cores and threads. In benchmarks, the Ryzen 9 5900X outperforms the competing Intel i9-10900K in popular games.

The base version of the chip costs $ 299, the flagship model Ryzen 9 5950X will cost $ 799. The new product line will be available for purchase from November 5th. The journalists noticed that each of the processors in the new line has risen in price by $ 50 compared to the prices of the previous AMD series chips.

Intel introduced a new generation of Tiger Lake chips in early fall. The processors are based on the 10nm SuperFin process technology and the Willow Cove architecture. Iris Xe’s integrated graphics are capable of delivering Full HD resolution for gaming. Overall processor performance has increased 17-18 percent compared to 10th Gen Ice Lake chips.